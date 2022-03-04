Voters in the Mackay school district can cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 at the fire hall in Mackay.
This election is only open to voters who live in the Mackay, Leslie and Battleground precincts of school district 182, which includes portions of Custer and Butte counties. Ballots were already mailed to voters in the Battleground precinct, as they are for all elections. Mackay and Leslie precinct voters vote in person.
Two questions are on the ballot. One is whether to allow taxes to be collected for a $75,000-a-year supplemental maintenance and operations levy that would be in place for two years. The money would pay for maintenance and operations expenses incurred by the school district between this July 1 and June 30, 2024.
According to the ballot language, the levy would cost a property owner $41 per $100,000 of assessed value per year, based on current conditions.
Voters are also being asked to let the school district collect additional taxes from this July through the end of June 2027 for the district’s plant facilities reserve fund. The dollar amount differs each of the five years, according to the ballot language. The first year’s total is $141,015. The second year’s total is $145,245. The third year’s amount is $149,602. The fourth year’s total is $154,090 and the fifth and final year’s total is $158,712. The total amount to be collected is $748,664.
The money would be used to establish a fund to build a new school if needed, to demolish or remove a school if needed, to expand or remodel school buildings. It could also help pay for repairing or replacing lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities in schools or to purchase buses or other equipment.
At least 55 percent of voters who cast ballots next week must approve the plant facilities question in order for it to pass. Mackay school district voters approved the same type of measure several years ago. That levy expires at the end of June. Property owners have paid about $74.81 per $100,000 of taxable assessed property value per year for the existing levy. The new question could change that amount by about $2.44 per $100,000 of assessed value, for a total of $77.25 under the new proposal. Or the amount could drop or stay the same, according to the ballot question approved by the school board.
Residents of the Mackay school district who aren’t registered to vote may vote at the polling place, Deputy Custer County Clerk Kristen Walker said. To register on Tuesday, a person must bring a photo ID and proof that they live in the school district — a utility bill or something similar, she said. Absentee in-person voting for the March 8 election ends at 5 p.m. Friday, March 4 at the Custer County Courthouse in Challis. Voters who received their ballots by mail must have them back in the hands of the clerk’s office staff by 8 p.m. March 8. Ballots that arrive after the polls close aren’t counted.