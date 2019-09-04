A new access control system goes into effect at Mackay schools on Monday, Sept. 9, as school district officials continue to look for ways to ensure the security and welfare of students and staff.
All exterior doors at the elementary and high school buildings will be locked during the day as part of the new plan, according to a news release from the school district. Exterior doors will be unlocked for 30 minutes prior to the start of school each day. The elementary building’s doors will be unlocked prior to the end of the school day to allow parents to pick up their children. The high school building doors will unlock at the final dismissal bell of the day.
Visitors will be required to press a buzzer and be seen via a closed-circuit monitoring system in order to be allowed inside a school building during the day. Instructions about how to “buzz in” will be posted at main entry doors to both buildings, the release stated.
School personnel remind the public that the office staff is always handling multiple tasks at one time and there may be short delays from the time a person rings the buzzer before he or she is allowed into a building. Visitors are asked to identify themselves through the intercom and indicate the reason for their visit to speed up the entry process. Visitors are still required to go directly to the main office in each building to check in.