With people making plans to travel for Thanksgiving despite the coronavirus pandemic, Mackay schools Superintendent Susan Buescher said her district is ready for the worst.
“I ask people to be safe,” Buescher said. “We’ll keep up with our own precautions and hope for the best.”
Since school began there hasn’t been a confirmed case of the virus among district students. Buescher said that’s a result of district staff taking the initiative and enforcing health and safety guidelines within schools. However, outside of school, Buescher recognizes she has little control over what people do. Although she would like everyone to take the pandemic seriously, Buescher knows she can’t get in the way of people’s plans.
Therefore, Buescher said the approach has been to not let up on sanitary measures. Mackay students and staff are still expected to wear masks and physically distance in schools, and district workers continue to sanitize surfaces regularly, she said.
If something happens during the five-day Thanksgiving break that requires changes for students, Buescher said parents will find out about it through an automated call system. While she doesn’t think anything major will occur this week, the same can’t be said for the upcoming Christmas break. With more time off, Buescher said the chances of someone going on vacation and returning to Mackay with the virus increases noticeably at Christmas.
“But you never know. We’ve been lucky so far,” Buescher said.