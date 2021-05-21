Mackay Principal Stephanie Green said it was fitting the senior class of 2021 chose “We Made It” as their graduation quote, considering everything they had to go through to get to the May 17 ceremony.
Standing at the podium as their guest speaker, Green thanked the seniors for their hard work and the good memories they gave her. She’s known the students for years, both as an educator and a parent to salutatorian Chase Green. Watching the youths work through the COVID-19 pandemic was an impressive sight, and Green told the seniors as they sat before a crowd in the high school gym they “were role models to all of us.”
Before commencement exercises began, Mackay Superintendent Susan Buescher said there had been a few bumps on the road to the graduation ceremony, which was held on the football field last year because of the coronavirus. The class of 2021 had to adapt to remote learning as juniors, work around several COVID-19 spikes in the district last year and do it all while navigating the normal challenges of their final years in high school.
However, as Green pointed out, Buescher said the graduating class adapted. In her speech, Green noted the “perseverance, creativity, patience and grace” seniors showed during the past year. They refused to be negative and let the pandemic define their school year. Green said she has no doubt the graduating class will make bright futures for themselves based on the way they navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to twins David and Devean Lynch after they moved their tassels, the pandemic made them more determined to succeed in their final year. Their dad Donnie couldn’t help but get emotional during the ceremony and said he was tremendously proud of his sons. Not resting on their laurels, the Lynches said they’ll spend the summer looking for work before heading off to college.
Valedictorian Riley Moore echoed that sentiment when she addressed the crowd. While Moore said it is important to hold onto the good memories they made together, she told her classmates now is the time to look to the future. They should use what they learned in Mackay to follow their dreams and be good people, Green said.
“What makes life valuable is that it doesn’t last forever,” Green said. “So, class of 2021, make your life count for something.”
The Mackay class of 2021 included 21 graduates.