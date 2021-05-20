New Chromebooks will be purchased to replace older models now in use in the Mackay School District.
Mackay school board members agreed to spend $15,000 on the new devices during their May meeting.
Superintendent Susan Buescher told board members district purchases more than $5,000 require their approval. The new devices will replace three-year-old ones that students have been using both at home and school, Buescher said.
The 3-year-old Chromebooks that will be replaced won’t be thrown away, Superintendent Susan Buescher said, but will be sold for $25 to anyone who wants to buy one. The devices are cleaned and sanitized before being sold.
The coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the need to replace the devices, Buescher said. In years past, the Chromebooks would have stayed at the school and been used for in-class, online learning and testing. However, this year students were given Chromebooks to take home, in case they were exposed to the virus and had to learn while quarantining. Students putting them in their backpacks, taking them in and out and going from school to home results in more wear and tear on the devices, she said.
Any Chromebooks that aren’t sold to the public will be recycled.