Voters in the Challis school district will be asked to approve a $400,000 supplemental levy in a March 12 election.
Information about that issue is to be presented at three upcoming public meetings. School officials will explain the levy and its purpose and answer questions at each of the meetings.
Meetings are set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at the Stanley library, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Grange Hall in May and 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 4, at the Challis Community Event Center.
Voters have approved the same request many times in past years, most recently in 2017. If approved, this levy would be in place for two years. State law requires the measure go to voters every two years. Challis voters have never defeated the supplemental levy request. A renewal of the current levy means no tax increase for the school portion of property tax bills.