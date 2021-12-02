After giving the public two opportunities to discuss the potential sale of the middle school, Challis school board members will next consider advertising for bids to sell it.
That conversation is expected at the board’s Dec. 8 meeting at 5 p.m. in Challis Elementary School.
Only school administrators and board members attended a Monday evening public hearing about possibly selling the middle school, which the school district no longer uses, but leases space to other entities. A few district patrons attended the first public hearing.
Superintendent Lani Rembelski showed board members a map of the three city blocks where the middle school property sits. If board members decide to sell, they should sell not only the middle school and its parking lot, but the gym and lawn as well, she said.
Officials with Columbus, Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Management, who put the idea of selling the middle school on board members’ minds in August, want to buy only the middle school building. However, Rembelski said it would be easier to advertise and sell the property as a whole rather than parts.
The Idaho Bureau of Land Management now rents office space and the parking lot at the middle school. Boyd Watterson officials said they are interested in continuing to lease space to the BLM.
If board members decide to advertise for bids, board Chairman Brett Plummer said it will take a month to have an appraisal conducted and gather other information to determine an asking price.
Although she admitted loving the 40-year-old middle school, Rembelski said keeping the property has its drawbacks, including the fact the other school buildings in Challis are next to one another while the middle school is several blocks away.