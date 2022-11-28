Four years of work came to fruition for Mackay High School students who provided a new home for 3,000 golden trout, grayling, and rainbow trout in a 1,400-square-foot aquaculture lab at the school.
The $84,000 lab sports a customized, award-winning aeration system.
When the lab’s 23 tanks are all fully operational, 20,000 fish will be raised each year to be released in rivers and lakes around Idaho.
“Our lab looks amazing,” said Trent Van Leuven, Mackay agri-science teacher and FFA adviser. “It’s a premier inland fish lab, the only high school lab of its kind statewide and perhaps nationwide. It enables students to help agencies stock fish and to gain experience for an aquaculture career.”
Idaho’s aquaculture industry employs 800 people and generates about $150 million annually, according to a University of Idaho study. Fish farms based in the southern Idaho produce 70 percent of the nation’s domestic trout, about 40 million pounds annually. More than 2 million pounds of tilapia, catfish and sturgeon meat and caviar are also raised each year in Idaho.
The new lab is the latest milestone for the Mackay aquaculture program. For 30 years, Mackay students have been pioneers in aquaculture. They were the first in Idaho to raise and release golden trout and Big Lost River mountain whitefish in creeks.
“The new lab has definitely been a work in progress for several years,” Mackay High School senior McKenzie Donahue said. “To see what it has become is truly amazing. So much time and effort has been put into it. Our new lab creates amazing new opportunities for students. We’re so lucky to have this incredible facility.”
The system is made more efficient by its aeration system. Students made a video showing how the system runs and entered it in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Challenge. Selected as a state finalist, the school received a $7,500 credit to buy equipment.
“The design and plumbing have been marveled at by industry leaders,” Van Leuven said. “The award also helped keep the cost down for the lab.”
The lab would have cost much more than $84,000 if not for grants, donations and community support, he said. It was built mainly by local residents who supervised students, teaching them carpentry skills.
Two longtime supporters were honored by having the original Hoover-Lupher Aquaculture Lab named after them. Mark Lupher raised tilapia commercially for years in Challis and donated some fish to the program.
For years Mick Hoover offered advice and supervised setting up aeration systems, pumps and temperature controls. After he retired from his position as assistant manager at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Mackay Fish Hatchery in 2019, he continued volunteering for the school program.
The aquaculture program’s founder, VerNon Roche, provided students with a solid ag curriculum and an innovative fish lab, said Van Leuven of his predecessor. Using livestock feed tubs and a shower stall for inexpensive durable tanks, students raised rainbow, brook and golden trout, tilapia, grayling, sturgeon, catfish, crayfish, kokanee and the rare local whitefish.
The lab had the distinction of being the only year-round warm- and cold-water high school fish lab in Idaho.
“It’s unprecedented what they did on a shoestring budget before the new lab was built,” said Bart Gamett, a Forest Service fish biologist. “Students have had amazing opportunities to work with state and federal agencies and private hatcheries on vital projects.”
From 2009 to 2013, Selena Gregory reared Big Lost River mountain whitefish for the first time in a lab setting and stocked them in Antelope Creek as part of a larger effort to re-establish native fish in that stream.
“Mountain whitefish in the Big Lost River Basin are genetically unique due to the fish being isolated in the basin for a very long time,” Gamett said. “Unfortunately, these fish have undergone significant declines and managers have been working to protect and restore populations.”
In 2015, his daughter Kali worked with Fish and Game and Salmon-Challis Forest personnel and raised and released 146 golden trout in Lower Cedar Creek east of Mackay. The population did so well that students have raised and released 300-plus more fish into the creek since then. Some are longer than 14 inches.
“It was the first time in Idaho that golden trout were successfully established in a creek,” Gamett said. Usually that species is stocked in high mountain lakes.
Several years after he was hired in 2014, Van Leuven began envisioning a modernized fish lab. After completing the planning stages and designing a floor plan, he began applying for grants in 2018.
He intends for the lab to eventually be certified disease-free by Fish and Game.
“In order to be certified, fish will periodically be sent to a lab for testing,” he said. “With the new lab running, we all look forward to continuing partnerships with agencies to stock Idaho fisheries. We’re excited for the program’s future.”
