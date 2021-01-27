The number of people allowed inside the Challis High School gym has increased to 276, following a change in Gov. Brad Little’s COVID-19 sporting events plan.
“It’s just so nice to be able to say that those that want to come can come again,” Challis High School Athletics Director Linda Zollinger said.
In a Jan. 20 news release Little said the decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations prompted the change.
Previously, Challis student athletes were allowed to invite two household members to home games. Pairs of spectators had to sit 12 feet apart from other pairs and when not seated, had to wear face coverings. Athletes, coaches and essential personnel had to wear face coverings, too. Athletes on the court did not have to wear masks.
Face coverings will still be required, but under the new guidelines spectators can be within six feet of one another, Zollinger said.
Visitors to Challis will still have their own section in the gym and will get 60 seats. The remaining home team seats will be split between the public, essential personnel and a section for students.
“It’s great that the students can cheer on their peers again,” Zollinger said.
Challis school board members approved the previous COVID-19 restrictions at a Jan. 6 special meeting. One of their main concerns with the restrictions were the punishments for noncompliance. If spectators, players or coaches repeatedly failed to wear masks or follow physical distancing guidelines at home or away games, then they could lose out on the remainder of the sports season.
In the short time these requirements were in place, Zollinger said Challis participants were mostly well behaved. The only exception was when a Challis spectator wouldn’t wear a mask in Mackay’s gym.
Even though she just sectioned off 32, 12-by-12 squares in the high school gym, Zollinger welcomes the rule change. While the importance of high school sports lies in young people being active and having fun, Zollinger said it will be great to have the community come and support them.