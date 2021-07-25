Challis students and teachers will use a science curriculum from the Houghton Mifflin Hardcourt publishing company for the next five years after school board members approved the $48,000 purchase.
The supplies are for students in fourth through 12th grades.Superintendent Lani Rembelski said the purchase includes hardcover books, consumable learning materials, labs and a digital license for online resources.
Money for the purchase comes out of the $84,000 textbook adoption portion of the school district’s forest fund, Rembelski said, which is supplied by the Idaho Endowment Fund Investment Board.
The price of the science curriculum drew discussion among board members at their July 14 meeting. Elementary school teacher Cassie Barnes had researched and selected the curriculum, but according to Rembelski she suggested the board approve the one-year, $26,000 option.
Barnes suggested that option because materials like the high school hardcover books and some lab equipment could be used year after year, the superintendent said. However, trustees Trish Farr and Janiel Parkinson pointed out consumables would need to be replaced and the digital license renewed every year.
Trustee Jim Chamberlain said it makes more sense to pay for the more expensive option upfront instead of continually making smaller purchases over time. Also, he said it commits the district to the same program for five years, which will hopefully encourage continuity and understanding of the material.
According to board members, digital licenses and other subscription-based costs are increasingly being added to curriculums, causing overall prices to go up, which they said they will have to remember when it comes time to approve the math curriculum next year.