Jennifer Zollinger became Challis High School’s athletic director for the rest of the school year after school board members appointed her to the post last week.
Zollinger brings three years of experience as assistant athletic director and a month as interim athletic director. She said she will be able to manage the job, which pays $5,000 annually, and maintain her responsibilities as Challis Elementary’s second grade teacher.
“We had someone in the position and he resigned,” Zollinger said, referring to her predecessor Todd Dixon.
Board members approved Dixon’s resignation at last week’s meeting. Zollinger is the third AD in less than two years. Challis Superintendent Lani Rembelski said in a separate interview the high turnover rate is because being athletic director is a difficult job with little reward.
“One of the difficulties is the time commitment, especially with travelling,” Rembelski said. “It’s one of the downfalls of a rural district.”
Zollinger said her motivation for filling the position was she knew it “has to be done.” As the mother of athletes, Zollinger said she knows how important it is that student athletes get support. She would prefer if someone else stepped into the role full time, but for now, said she is “happy to do it, but it needs to change.”
School administrators have already begun advertising for Zollinger’s replacement for next year.
Another school teacher who will take on a separate role is Lauren Fife, the special education teacher at Challis Elementary School. Rembelski told board members Fife will split her time between special education classes in the elementary and high schools. Fife will receive a $1,000 stipend for the added responsibilities.
Rembelski said it has been historically difficult to find special education teachers for the high school. It’s a problem “not just in Challis, but in all of Idaho,” she said.
Rembelksi also reported on developments at the school in Stanley. Rembelski said Clear Creek Disposal in Ketchum would like to install new equipment on a radio tower located on Stanley School property. Mike Goitiandia of Clear Creek Disposal said he wants to install a repeater on the tower so his truck drivers have better communication.
The tower is owned by Boise State Public Radio, Richard Strack, chief engineer for the radio station, confirmed. Boise State Public Radio pays rent to the school district to keep their broadcasting equipment on school property.
Goitiandia offered to haul off the school’s trash in exchange for keeping their equipment on school property, rather than paying rent.
Strack, Goitiandia and Eric Smallwood of White Cloud Communications of Twin Falls said the installation would be easy. They estimated it would increase the school’s electric bill by about $15 a month.
Rembelski recommended to school board members it would be better to charge a flat fee than make a services trade. She said it is easier “to stay on the up-and-up” with a fee. Board Chairman Brett Plummer asked the superintendent to look into the matter and report back at the board’s March meeting.