Challis High School students Olivia Farr, Kasen Hohnstein, Lane Strand, Daryn Provence, Austyn Erickson and Halle Oerke became National Honor Society members last week at an annual induction ceremony.
The Leah O’Keefe Chapter’s induction ceremony, which has been held at the Custer County Farm Bureau for over 50 years, featured a presentation from Zak Miller, the bureau’s commodity coordinator. Miller gave a speech to old and new NHS members on the importance of culture, strategy and good decision making.
Along with welcoming new members, senior members of the NHS chapter received pins recognizing their service to the organization and to volunteerism.