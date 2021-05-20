Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the Challis High School graduation ceremony, scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23 in the gym. No COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.
High school counselor Ang Sudgen said school board members lifted restrictions on physical distancing and masks in the gym at their May meeting. As of May 17 there were 19 potential graduates and Sudgen said school personnel don’t expect an overly large crowd.
Prior to the commencement ceremony, a parade featuring the graduates is planned. It begins at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Second and Main and heads down Main before turning and ending at the high school. Because of the pandemic, the class of 2020 was honored in a parade, but no indoor ceremony was held. This year marks the second straight graduation parade for Challis. Students choose their own parade entries.
The salutatorian and valedictorian haven’t yet been determined, according to Sudgen. Once she has final grades at the end of the day May 20, the honorees will be notified so they have a few days to prepare to speak. John Siggers is the guest speaker. Principal Kari Alexander will present diplomas.
Since the seniors’ chose “Best Day of my Life” by the American Authors as their class song, the high school choir will perform it.