FAR LEFT: Beth Millick was selected as teacher of the year by Challis School District staffers for having the most positive influence on students. Challis Mason Vernon Lee presented her an award, which was sponsored and paid for by the Masons. Millick has taught in Challis since 2007. She teaches seventh, eighth, and ninth grade English, grammar and reading. LEFT: Robin Keppner was selected classified employee in the Challis School District. She is a paraprofessional at the secondary level. She’s the first classified employee to receive the honor, sponsored by Challis Masons. Keppner is shown with Mason Vernon Lee. She’s worked for the district for 16 years.