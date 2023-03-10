Voters in most of Custer and Butte counties decide whether to help fund local schools in the March 14 election.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the regular polling sites across the counties.
Voters in the Challis Joint School District will see one question on their ballots. Voters in the Butte County Joint School District decide the fate of two measures.
The Mackay School District does not have a levy measure up for consideration this year.
In the Challis district, voters are being asked to pay property taxes to support a $700,000 per year supplemental levy for two years. Most of the money — $622,600 per year — would be directed to employee salaries. Another $54,400 per year would pay some transportation costs and $23,000 per year would go toward classroom resources and supplies.
According to school district officials, property owners would pay $94.06 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year to pay off the levy. Challis School District property owners currently pay $92.73 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value a year for the levy they approved in 2021.
Butte County School District voters will see two ballots when they vote. District officials are asking for a $103,000 per year plant facility levy to be in place for two years. They are also asking for a $160,000 per year supplemental levy to be in place for two years.
The plant facilities levy funds can be used for building construction maintenance and repairs, to purchase school buses or appliances or to repay loans. School officials estimate it will cost a taxpayer in that district $45.92 per $100,000 of assessed property value per year to pay for the plant facilities levy.
The plant facilities levy requires approval by 55 percent of voters who vote in the March 14 election.
The biggest piece of the supplemental levy funds would be directed to salaries and benefits for district employees — $90,000 per year. A total of $30,000 per year is earmarked for maintenance and transportation. Classroom supplies would get $20,000 per year of the funds. And another $20,000 per year would got to technology devices and software in the Butte district.
According to the Butte school district, the estimated annual average cost to a Butte district property taxpayer would be $69 per $100,000 of assessed value. Butte district property taxpayers currently pay $71.33 per year per $100,000 of assessed value for a levy they approved in 2021.
Voters should take a photo identification card to the polls. People can register to vote on Election Day, by showing proof of Idaho residency and a photo ID.
