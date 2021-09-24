Even though they wished more than eight people had joined them at a public hearing on the possible sale of the Challis middle school building last week, district trustees and administrators still laid out the potential rewards and consequences of selling the 40-year-old building.
Agents with Columbus, Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Assets Management reached out to school officials last month expressing their interest in purchasing the building. They intend to continue leasing space in the building to the Bureau of Land Management, school board Chairman Brett Plummer said.
Before the district can sell any asset worth more than $50,000, like the building, district personnel would have to solicit bids and cancel the 20-year lease agreement the district is working on with the BLM, Plummer said.
Cade Peterson, who said he was retired from the Defense Contract Management Agency, had questions about the 20-year lease. Government contracts like the BLM lease are valuable because they are dependable sources of revenue, according to Peterson. If the building is sold, Peterson worried the district would lose money in the long term.
According to Superintendent Lani Rembelski, who presented the costs and revenue associated with the building, the BLM paid the school district $154,743 from July 2020 to June 2021 for office space and a parking lot. When utilities, custodial salaries and benefits, property services like handicap-accessible door installations and supplies were subtracted from that revenue, the district collected $89,768 for its general fund.
Even with that income to consider, Rembelski said not having the BLM lease wouldn’t necessarily be a negative for the school district. The money from the sale could be invested outright to build new facilities, she said, such as an auditorium. The school district now uses the auditorium in the middle school building for various programs.
Rembelski pointed out district administrators wouldn’t have to take time away from focusing on students and staff they now spend managing the building. School district Business Manager Shawna Getty explained that as a public entity, the school district should put all its resources toward the betterment of students. Board members and administrators can’t do that effectively when they are also acting like private business owners managing a property, Getty and Rembelski said.
How the district uses the property generated comments from audience members. Since the building opened in 1985, classes have been held there on-and-off for a total of nine years, according to Rembelski’s presentation. No classes have been held in the building since 2003. The school district offices were housed in the building from from 2008 to 2018, before moving to Challis Elementary School. Since then the district has used only the auditorium, where last week’s hearing was held.
Given that information, Peterson said the building is being underutilized. He asked how many students it would take for it to be used as a school again. According to Rembelski, the district would need about 400 more students to warrant that plan.
Plummer said board members are considering selling the building because they can’t afford to renovate to meet BLM specifications. With an estimated cost of more than $1 million, Plummer said paying for the renovations would not be fiscally responsible on the board’s part.
According to Plummer, more public hearings will be held to discuss possibly selling the building. None have yet been scheduled.