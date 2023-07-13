Space in Challis Middle School will soon be the site for a preschool.
Challis school board members agreed to rent the front office space in that Main street building to Cindy Provence for her Little Learners Preschool. Provence will pay the school district $600 a month for 800 square feet of space, including a bathroom. It’s the space where the Challis city offices were located before the city purchased a building on Main street for City Hall.
Superintendent Lani Rembelski recommended the board charge Provence 91 cents a square foot, after she and district employees gathered rental rates in Challis and other communities for comparison. That would have translated to $728 a month. But Provence sought a lower rate and the majority of board members agreed. Trustee Jim Chamberlain voted against the motion, indicating he thought the rate should be even lower, 70 cents a square foot, or $560 a month, as Provence initially requested. The $600 a month equals 75 cents a square foot.
“Just remember, it’s empty,” Chamberlain said. “We don’t have people lining up.”
Provence told school officials she’s the only licensed and insured preschool in Challis. Her business provides a service to the community and the rent she’ll pay is a plus for the school district, she said.
Much of the middle school building is rented to the Bureau of Land Management. The BLM offices moved there in 2017. No school district classes are conducted in the building, but the auditorium is used for various school programs. The school district hasn’t used it as a school since 2003. School district offices were in the middle school building from 2008 until 2018 when the offices were relocated to the Challis Elementary School building.
For several years a few years ago, school board members discussed selling the middle school building, and possibly the Quonset hut next to it. While interest was expressed from one real estate company, no deal was ever reached.
At the same time, BLM officials began contemplating constructing a new office complex, either along Valley Avenue on property now used by the Forest Service, or just south of Challis, on land across the highway from the Challis Bridge recreation site. No one who submitted comments on those plans last year favored the U.S. 93 option. BLM officials have never responded to requests from the Messenger for an update on possible new construction. Since last November no public discussion of that topic has surfaced.
