Space in Challis Middle School will soon be the site for a preschool.

Challis school board members agreed to rent the front office space in that Main street building to Cindy Provence for her Little Learners Preschool. Provence will pay the school district $600 a month for 800 square feet of space, including a bathroom. It’s the space where the Challis city offices were located before the city purchased a building on Main street for City Hall.


