Salmon River Propane Manager Mike Warner presented a $1,540 check to the Challis school board as part of a program for supporting education.
This year’s check was the largest the propane company has given to the school district in the six years the program has been in place.
“We decided to do this as a company for the community,” said Warner. “We know it helps out.”
The educational program supports area schools by encouraging customers to take their receipts, or a copy of their receipts, to a local school. Each time a receipt is dropped off, SRP donates 2 cents per gallon on that receipt to the school district. The money is used for various educational expenses.
Warner said the program was borne out of the company’s commitment to education and will continue for the foreseeable future.