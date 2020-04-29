The Salmon School District has received a $100,000 grant from the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers program.
The Salmon district is one of eight Idaho school districts and five community organizations to receive a grant through the program, according to Kristin Rodine of the Idaho State Department of Education.
The grant is to be used to provide youth academic and enrichment opportunities through fun, educational after-school and summer programs, Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said.
Applications were received from 31 entities and awards made to 13 of those.