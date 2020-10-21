With federal and state coronavirus relief money, several accounts used to keep the Challis School District operational during the pandemic received approval at an Oct. 13 school board meeting.
Superintendent Lani Rembelski said board members approved about $70,800 that went to classified employees who didn’t work part of last spring because schools closed. The money covered their March, April and May salaries, she said.
About $200,000 hasn’t been earmarked yet, but Rembelski said it will go toward “social and emotional learning” for students. They have a lot to deal with right now, Rembelski said, and the district will create programs geared toward helping them cope.
School board members approved more than $8,500 in state funds for cleaning materials to keep up with the increased, daily cleanings of school buildings. Another $108,000 or so will go toward buying students one-on-one devices to help them interact with their teachers, Rembelski said.
The district will also use $10,000 from Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds plan to partially cover the cost of new laptops for district teachers. Rembelski said the rest of the laptop costs will be covered using the district’s share of the $99 million holdback Gov. Little gave back to schools this month, which comes to about $120,000.
The rest of the money the district received from the holdback will go toward hazard pay for classified staff and a work agreement with salaried staff, Rembelski said.