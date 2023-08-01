All teachers in the Challis School District will receive some money through the career salary stipend program, school board members decided July 12.

Last month trustees voted to pay the stipend only to full-time fully certified teaches, as recommended by a teachers’ negotiating committee. Since the school district has more full-time equivalent educators than the state funds, board members agreed that was fair and could serve as an incentive to the other teachers who weren’t yet fully certified.


