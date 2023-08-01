All teachers in the Challis School District will receive some money through the career salary stipend program, school board members decided July 12.
Last month trustees voted to pay the stipend only to full-time fully certified teaches, as recommended by a teachers’ negotiating committee. Since the school district has more full-time equivalent educators than the state funds, board members agreed that was fair and could serve as an incentive to the other teachers who weren’t yet fully certified.
But board Chairman Brett Plummer said the district’s legal counsel had told them the teachers are certified for that one year under terms of their contracts.
So board members rescinded their June action and voted to pay $1,000 to teachers with alternative authorization and $5,308 to the teachers who have completed their certification, at the advice of the district’s attorney.
Trustees also voted to adopt the handbook for school district coaches. They’d delayed action on that handbook in June after some discussion about a change to the method used to renew coaching contracts. The handbook adopted this month says if a coach wants to continue coaching for the next year, and receives a satisfactory review, his or her contract can be renewed without the district opening the position to for other applicants.
Previously, coaching positions were opened every year.
Trustee Annie Lloyd last month wanted to delay action on adopting or rejecting the handbook until she had an opportunity to seek public input on the change. Lloyd was absent from the July 12 meeting. Plummer said she hadn’t mentioned anything about the changes to him in the ensuing weeks.
