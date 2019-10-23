After about six weeks of discussion, Challis school board members declared an emergency situation regarding the damaged high school roof.
Trustees took that action at a special board meeting on Oct. 17. They authorized Superintendent Lani Rembelski to “hire a contractor with the most expedient means necessary” and accepted Doug O’Myer Construction’s bid of $198,000 to repair the roof.
O’Myer said it would take about five weeks to get materials delivered and will then take 20 to 30 days to repair the roof. He estimated the project would be finished sometime in December, depending on weather.
School board members expressed unease with that timetable. Board member Jim Chamberlain said the district is already on “thin ice” because of recent snowfall in Challis. District Maintenance Director Bob Williams assured trustees if weather conditions require it, O’Myer will put an ice shield over the damaged section of roof. The damaged section of the roof is now covered with roofing paper. Williams described the ice shield as “roofing paper on steroids.”
O’Myer suggested board members find someone to take the old tin his crew will remove from the roof. He said that could save the district around $2,000 because he won’t have to haul it to the Lemhi County landfill.
The roof was damaged in a Sept. 6 storm. About 40 feet of metal sheeting was ripped from the roof, leaving a section over the gymnasium exposed.
The school’s insurance adjuster must still sign off on the latest board plan.