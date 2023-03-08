A bill to overhaul school board elections is in limbo — but it isn’t necessarily dead.
The House State Affairs Committee voted to hold House Bill 171, which could allow its sponsor to tweak the bill.
As written, HB 171 would make three major changes to school board elections. Trustee terms would go from four years to two years. Candidates would have to declare party affiliation, or run as an independent. And, elections would shift to November of even-numbered years, putting trustee races on the same ballot with presidential, congressional and gubernatorial elections.
The sponsor, Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said the collective changes would make school board elections more transparent — and make boards more responsive to patrons.
Opponents said they had problems with the bill. They said the party declaration would needlessly inject partisanship into school board politics. They said the frequent elections would force candidates to raise tens of thousands of dollars for November elections, and possibly for party primaries. And they said rural districts would have even more trouble finding candidates to run for unpaid trustee positions — posts often filled with appointees.
“We have had one contested election in the 12 years I have served as a trustee,” said Challis school board Chairman Brett Plummer.
Critics argued that the two-year terms could mean voters could overturn an entire school board in one election. As a result, a new crop of trustees would take office in the middle of a school year — jumping into tasks such as budgeting, labor negotiations and student discipline.
“School governance is not intuitive,” said Idaho School Boards Association Deputy Director Quinn Perry.
This argument gained traction with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. “I think the continuity aspect is pretty important,” said Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens.
Alfieri said he was open to changing his bill to allow for staggered terms instead of having all trustee races on the ballot at the same time.
