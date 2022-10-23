The new food service director for Challis schools pitched the need for new ovens and a walk-in freezer for her department, and said she might be able to get a grant to cover some of the costs.
Christina Hoyt said two ovens need to be replaced, but they cost about $11,000 apiece. Just getting them serviced will cost about $1,500, she said. She’s been weighing the options of replacing or servicing them. It’s unlikely she could get a $22,000 grant, so servicing might be the better choice, she and board members agreed.
Having a second walk-in outdoor freezer located at the high school would allow her to purchase more food in bulk when prices are extremely low. Board members asked her to repeat the price when she told them she recently purchased 180 pounds of turkey for $9, assuming they heard incorrectly.
Deals are out there, Hoyt said, but without adequate freezer space, she can’t always take advantage of them. The type of freezer she needs costs between $15,000 and $16,000. While board members appreciated and understood her position, no money was allocated for a freezer.
Hoyt said she’s developing a la carte options for middle and high school students. She wants to make and sell burritos, sandwiches or wraps that students who aren’t buying the full lunch could purchase.
Hoyt acknowledged to the board that it’s hard to pressure students who have fallen behind in paying for their meals. She doesn’t want to make a student skip lunch because they don’t have money to pay for it. Likewise, the state’s suggestion that those students be given something like “a simple sandwich” is tough to swallow, she said, because it is a clear signal to other students.
“Everybody knows what’s going on,” Hoyt said. “It’s hard on that kid.”
On another food-related topic, board members heard from Clerk Kim Williams that there’s a turkey shortage, so school district employees haven’t been able to order enough turkeys for the district employees to receive at Thanksgiving, as is usually the case.
In order to get 90 turkeys in November, she would have had to place the order in February or March, she said.
When Farr asked if the board could buy hams instead, Williams said there’s a shortage of that meat, too.
So, board members agreed to instead give each district employee and district coaches a $35 gift card to Lambs Market this year. That dollar amount equals the average per turkey price spent in past years. Board members voted to not give themselves gift cards.
