The new food service director for Challis schools pitched the need for new ovens and a walk-in freezer for her department, and said she might be able to get a grant to cover some of the costs.

Christina Hoyt said two ovens need to be replaced, but they cost about $11,000 apiece. Just getting them serviced will cost about $1,500, she said. She’s been weighing the options of replacing or servicing them. It’s unlikely she could get a $22,000 grant, so servicing might be the better choice, she and board members agreed.

