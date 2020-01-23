How to eject someone from a school event was discussed by Challis schools Superintendent Lani Rembelski and board members at their January meeting.
Rembelski said the Challis district has a policy for ejection, but it conflicts with Idaho High School Activities Association policy. According to Challis policy, anyone ejected from a school event for unsportsmanlike conduct can be banned from attending future events for up to a year after meeting with the school board. Rembelski said the state policy requires someone who is ejected to take a free online test before they can attend future school events. She said this has resulted in conflicting information in that people think they can take the test and return to events without school board approval.
One person told her because they took the test in advance they were cleared from the district’s policy.
School board Chairman Brett Plummer said he would prefer the superintendent to have the final say to ban someone from school events. Board member Trish Farr pointed out it would be better to say “administration” than superintendent and Plummer agreed.
Plummer said in instances when a referee tells someone to leave, the authority of the state’s policy is behind that action. Therefore, it would be reasonable to assume the state’s policy should be followed. Plummer and Rembelski said they will review the policy and provide more information to the board.
Trustees also approved the Challis Elementary School fifth grade class spring field trip to the Idaho Basecamp. Rembelski said all the costs were covered by grants and the travel expenses are reimbursable. Board members expressed relief after Rembelski told them the nonprofit organization invited the kids to participate in a weekend of outdoor education.
Rembelski also reported that someone donated $450 to the district’s food service program to help pay off outstanding debts. Food Service Director Sarah Jones will divvy up the money between kids struggling to pay their lunch tabs.
And, Rembelski reported test scores in the high school and elementary school went up last month. She said the general proficiency levels for high school kids in reading and math went up, particularly in algebra. The most recent round of benchmark testing in the elementary schools showed big increases all around in reading and a notable jump in math for fifth-graders.