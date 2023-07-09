Seniors at Challis High School will again be allowed to paint a parking spot in the school’s parking lot and park there for their final year of school.
Members of the class of 2023 started the tradition last fall and it will be continued, Superintendent Lani Rembelski told board members earlier this month. Students pay for their own paint and do the work themselves, she said. Their designs will be approved by school officials.
“It was fun for the kids this year,” she said.
Board members agreed to a handbook change that requires any high school student who plans to graduate early to declare that intention prior to the start of their junior year.
Some discussion about whether that was too early occurred among trustees, but board member Janiel Parkinson said kids who are on an early graduation track have made that decision very early in their education, more likely by eighth grade.
Rembelski said declaring prior to their junior year allows time for students to take all required classes, including completing a senior project. If a student decides too late in their junior year, it might not be possible to schedule all those classes, she said.
Two other changes in the student handbook will affect high school seniors, Rembelski said. Only students who are enrolled at CHS full time will be allowed to participate in commencement ceremonies.
Students who begin their senior year in fall 2024 will be required to take five classes, not just four as has been the case.
