Seniors at Challis High School will again be allowed to paint a parking spot in the school’s parking lot and park there for their final year of school.

Members of the class of 2023 started the tradition last fall and it will be continued, Superintendent Lani Rembelski told board members earlier this month. Students pay for their own paint and do the work themselves, she said. Their designs will be approved by school officials.


