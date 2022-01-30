Two retired school superintendents heaped praise on Challis school administrators at last week’s school board meeting.
Dave Wheat and Rich Moore, who are working with Challis school officials through an Idaho State Department of Education program, shared their perceptions of Challis schools after recent visits. They, and other retired administrators, will return to Challis to work with school district staffers later this winter.
Wheat said Superintendent Lani Rembelski deserves kudos for being a good superintendent. He pointed out that Challis is both a rural and remote school district, which brings many challenges. Challenges are also caused by the “changing demographics” in the district, he said.
Moore agreed, saying Rembelski and Challis High School Principal Tyler Gaston “have vision,” and that he was “super impressed” with their leadership. He thanked the board for being unified, supportive and understanding of the administration.
Wheat said after spending two days meeting with small groups of teachers he learned the teachers feel the school board is supportive and listens to teachers.
“You’ve got a great group of teachers,” Moore said. “They care for the kids academically, socially and emotionally and are open to suggestions.”
Likewise, the men said, the school district facilities are good and having good buildings is important for students.
The two men will help school leaders prepare students for the Idaho Standards Achievement Test “to help maximize their test results,” Wheat said.
“We don’t want to be close to the state average,” he said, “we want to excel.”
Board members agreed to seek applicants for the vacant trustee spot in Zone 4 following the expiration of Kate Taylor’s term. No one ran for that spot in the November election.
And they accepted resignations from food service Director Sara Jones and sixth-grade teacher Kyah Piva.