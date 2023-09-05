Design and planning for an expansion of Stanley School should get rolling soon, now that the Challis school board hired an architect and a company to provide preconstruction services for the project.

School board members voted Aug. 9 to pay $25,000 to Engineered Structures Inc. of Idaho Falls for preconstruction services work for the Stanley project. The board also hired Design West of Meridian for architect work in Stanley. No dollar amount was attached to the Design West agreement, because the price will be a percentage of the total construction project cost, board Chairman Brett Plummer said. During their discussions of paying the bills, board members tossed around an estimated price of $25,000 for that work.


