Design and planning for an expansion of Stanley School should get rolling soon, now that the Challis school board hired an architect and a company to provide preconstruction services for the project.
School board members voted Aug. 9 to pay $25,000 to Engineered Structures Inc. of Idaho Falls for preconstruction services work for the Stanley project. The board also hired Design West of Meridian for architect work in Stanley. No dollar amount was attached to the Design West agreement, because the price will be a percentage of the total construction project cost, board Chairman Brett Plummer said. During their discussions of paying the bills, board members tossed around an estimated price of $25,000 for that work.
School board members in March 2022 committed up to $550,000 toward the Stanley School project, out of $1.07 million the district received from the American Rescue Plan Act’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief and Learning Loss programs.
Stanley residents committed to raising about another $550,000 for the project.
Superintendent Lani Rembelski said she’ll ask the companies for two plans, one for $550,000 worth of work that the school district has funds for and another for $1.1 million, assuming the Stanley parents raise the extra money. She has already discussed the short timeframe for the project with the two companies.
All of the bills for projects using the ARPA money must be paid by the end of 2025. Last year when they approved the plan, trustees seemed confident that work could begin this summer in Stanley. But the project has been slowed because firms haven’t responded to the district’s requests for qualifications and proposals for the work.
Rembelski said she had spoken to Adam Marvel, a member of the Stanley parent group working on the project, about the private funding portion of the school project. Marvel told her the parents believe they can raise the approximate $550,000 needed to add features and space to the school that parents want.
The private funds aren’t lined up yet, and Rembelski said Stanley parents feel hampered in that effort because there aren’t drawings or plans for the project yet. “If they had a model or a print they believe they can get the money,” she said.
The absence of private funding to date and the other delays have become a point of frustration for some school board members.
“I’m about to throw my hands up and see if there’s somewhere else we can use the money,” Trustee Jim Chamberlain said.
But trustees agreed the Stanley building needs work and more space is needed there. Enrollment this fall has reached 25 students, Rembelski said, with two more students considering enrolling in Stanley. The school houses students in kindergarten through eighth grades.
“There’s a definite need up there,” Plummer said.
Rembelski reminded board members that a modular building is used for classes in Stanley and a closet is used for some programs. “That school still needs to be taken care of,” she said.
The delay in starting work and the uncertainty of the private funds for the project prompted board members to agree to reallocate where the money for Stanley will come from. Rembelski and Shawna Getty, the district business manager, are going to check requirements about how forest money the district receives can be spent. As long as it’s an option, trustees and district employees agreed to use the ESSR money for other district expenses, instead of losing it at the end of 2025. They also agreed to use forest money to pay for the Stanley project. That prevents the worry about getting the Stanley project finished in time. The $50,000 or so for the architect and preconstruction services will come out of the ESSR funds initially allocated for the project.
“We dedicate the $50,000 to Stanley now and then down the road, tomorrow or whenever, we do the rest,” Plummer said.
Plummer also asked Rembelski to schedule a meeting of the school board and the Stanley parents “so everybody is on the same page.”
