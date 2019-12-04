Challis school board members are to discuss the lease between the school district and the Bureau of Land Management at their Dec. 11 meeting.
The meeting begins Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the board room at Challis Elementary School. It's open to the public.
The district has leased office space in the middle school building to the BLM for a couple of years. BLM officials have expressed an interest in leasing additional space there. The building is not used regularly for school operations. The auditorium is used sporadically for special events.
Also at the Dec. 11 meeting, trustees are to hear about the roof at Challis High School which was damaged in a September storm.
Reports and routine business round out the agenda.