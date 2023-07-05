Lani Rembelski’s contract as the Challis School District superintendent was extended for three years by the school board this month.
Rembelski will be paid $99,750 a year, a salary increase from $98,900 that the board approved last year.
Lani Rembelski’s contract as the Challis School District superintendent was extended for three years by the school board this month.
Rembelski will be paid $99,750 a year, a salary increase from $98,900 that the board approved last year.
At the June board meeting, Rembelski and trustees discussed a change in the handbook for district coaches related to advertising for coach positions and evaluating coaches. After board discussion, it was agreed to table the changes until board members could seek feedback from the community.
Rembelski recommended a change in the handbook that does not require every coaching position to be considered open every year. That has been the practice in the past. Openings are advertised and anyone interested in applying for a coaching spot does so. Rembelski’s change allows for coaches who want to continue in that role to be renewed automatically, as long as their evaluation is satisfactory.
Trustee Annie Lloyd said the automatic renewal means “we lose the opportunity for fresh coaching.” Rembelski said there often are not many applications submitted when the district has advertised coach jobs.
Lloyd held firm in wanting more time to talk to patrons and hear their opinions on how to fill coaching spots.
“I’d like to hear what other people think,” Lloyd said.
Trustee Trish Farr voiced a worry that the change “puts a lot of responsibility on the athletic director.”
Trustee Janiel Parkinson wanted assurances that coaches would be monitored during their season, their performance would be documented and evaluations would occur soon after a season ended. She doesn’t want all evaluations to wait until the end of the school year. Farr agreed that it’s important to specify when evaluations must be completed.
Board Chairman Brett Plummer agreed with Parkinson on evaluation matters. “As long as the evaluations are done truthfully and documented,” he said. “And I’m afraid they won’t get done. There have to be goals set and benchmarks.”
Board members also agreed with a request from the teachers’ negotiating committee that the $6,000 stipend be awarded only to fully certified full-time teachers since the school district has more full-time equivalent educators than the state funds.
“The teachers think only those who are fully certified should get the money,” Parkinson said. It would mean just three teachers wouldn’t get the money. Trustees agreed that awarding that stipend to fully certified teachers is a reward and if the not-yet fully certified teachers finish their degrees, they’ll get that reward then.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.