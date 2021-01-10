Ahead of their January board meetings, Challis and Mackay school superintendents said it’s up in the air if college entrance exams will be required for members of the class of 2021.
“Nobody’s really had time to think about it,” Susan Buescher of Mackay said during Christmas break. “When school’s back in, we’ll think about it in earnest.”
Members of the Idaho State Board of Education voted to waive the college entrance exam requirement for 2021 graduates. State board members took the action because last spring the coronavirus prevented juniors from taking the proctored test.
With the decision to require the exam left up to local school boards, Buescher and Challis schools Superintendent Lani Rembelski said they aren’t yet ready to make recommendations. However, Buescher said she didn’t see the advantage of not requiring the exams.
Challis school board member Trish Farr agreed with Buescher. She said local students and teachers have put in too much work to waive what has been a necessity for graduation. Farr said she wasn’t surprised by state board members’ decision, since many students continue with online school this year.
Since Challis has held in-person classes this year, Rembelski said the district is prepared to administer the college entrance exams. State board members are taking into consideration the high number of students throughout Idaho who aren’t in classrooms this year as they render their decisions.
“Overall, I think our kids haven’t been as affected as ones in larger districts,” Rembelski said.
It’s difficult to conduct college entrance exams without students congregating in one area, the two superintendents said. The exams are proctored to prevent cheating, and that would be impossible to do if students were allowed to take the exam from home.
Just because state board members won’t require the exam for graduation, doesn’t mean colleges will follow suit when it comes to admissions, Buescher said.
The topic is expected to be discussed at the 5 p.m. Jan. 19 Challis school board meeting in Challis Elementary School. Mackay’s next board meeting is scheduled via Zoom on Jan. 11. Information on how to join Mackay’s meeting is available at www.mackayschools.org.