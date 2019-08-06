Challis school board members are scheduled to set bus routes for the coming school year after a public hearing planned during their Aug. 14 meeting.
The board meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 14 in the board room at Challis Elementary School. It's open to the public. A hearing on bus routes and other transportation issues begins at 5 p.m.
Board members are to hear an update about the baseball field project near the high school.
Also on the agenda for the meeting is making additions to the student handbooks and taking action related to handbooks for employee and coaches.
Comments from the public, superintendent and board members are also on the agenda.