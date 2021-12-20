Challis schools Superintendent Lani Rembelski will continue gathering information related to the possible sale of the middle school property after school board members gave her the go-ahead at their Dec. 8 meeting.
Board members discussed whether they want to keep renting the middle school to the Bureau of Land Management and a few other tenants or sell the property. Board members discussed how funds from selling the property could be used to build a new wing at the high school. According to Rembelski, a new wing would replace the gym and auditorium at the middle school, the only two areas of the middle school property now regularly used by the district.
Board Chairman Brett Plummer said school officials need to know how much the property is worth and how much it will cost to add onto the high school. Rembelski said whatever the numbers may be, the sale of the middle school most likely won’t cover the entire cost of a new high school wing. If trustees decide to sell, Rembelski said the middle school sale would have to be part of a larger capital improvement plan.
High school counselor Ang Sudgen asked if discussion of selling the property was prompted by a potential buyer. It was, Rembelski told her. Rembelski and board members have discussed Boyd Watterson Asset Management’s interest in the building in multiple public forums, which have been reported on in the Messenger. Boyd Watterson personnel say they would continue to lease office space and a parking lot to the BLM.
In the interest of improving the district, Rembelski said it would be best to sell the three-block property. This piqued the interest of Adam Marvel, a representative of the Stanley School Parents’ Association. If the school district sells the middle school, Marvel asked if that would influence upgrades at the district’s property in Stanley. With the Stanley School not offering high school classes, Marvel said once a Stanley youth finishes eighth grade, options are limited for high school. He wondered if some of the money from the possible sale of the middle school could be used to support a high school program in Stanley.
Rembelski replied it could, but more information and public input would be needed before a decision is made. To elicit input, Rembelski and board members decided to put out an information sheet about the possible sale on social media and their website. Rembelski and board members first discussed an information sheet after no one attended the second public hearing they hosted on the middle school sale.
Board member Trish Farr said the information sheet should include the fact that the BLM is the only renter that covers costs for operating the middle school. While the BLM and the school district have a lease that expires in 2025, the BLM can terminate the lease at any time with a 30-day notice, Farr said.