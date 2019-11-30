Enrollment in the Challis school district is on the upswing after a dip in 2018, mostly because of more students at Challis Elementary School.
According to the Idaho Department of Education, the district has 341 students in its three schools — Challis Elementary, Challis Junior-Senior High School and the Stanley School. That number is up from 338 students a year ago, but lower than 2017 when enrollment was 357.
This year, 168 students are enrolled at Challis Elementary, up from 161 students there a year ago. The largest class is the fifth grade with 36 students. The smallest class is a tie between first and third grades, each with 17 students.
Numbers have dropped at the high school building. In 2017 enrollment stood at 174 students. The number dropped to 165 in 2018. This year there are 164 students in grades 7-12. The highest concentration of students is in the seventh grade — 31. There are just 21 freshmen, the smallest class. The Stanley School has nine students this year, down from 12 a year ago. Enrollment in Stanley in 2017 was also nine.
Enrollment is key when state officials determine how much funding a school will get. According to the Challis school district budget summary for 2019 to 2020, the district received just under $3 million from the state.