It may be known by three names, but Challis school trustees and Superintendent Lani Rembelski agree they need to hold a workshop to tweak the district’s continuous improvement plan. That plan is also known as a strategic plan and school-wide improvement plan.
School board members need to go through it and give their input to administrators in a workshop, said Rembelski, to see if goals correspond to the direction the district wants to go. The deadline for changes to the plan is October but Rembelski wants to get it done in August.
An early June conference on the concept of mastery education “was very eye opening,” Rembelksi told board members in her monthly report. This is the third or fourth year since the concept was introduced in Idaho and some schools have implemented programs.
The Challis district has implemented a new reading program and the Eureka! math program for kindergarten through fifth graders, said Rembelski. She’s hesitant to implement a third new program very soon. The math program is so good that 10 teachers will attend either the first or second part of an upcoming conference on it in Long Beach, California, she said.
Also at their June meeting, trustees approved extra pay for 14 teachers who did extra work under the state’s leadership premium program. Teachers went above and beyond the call of duty, board Chairman Brett Plummer said. The school board doesn’t release the teachers’ names until they’ve been notified.