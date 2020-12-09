With health experts asking people to not travel for Christmas due to the coronavirus, and winter break starting in a week or so in Challis, Mackay, Arco and Salmon schools, local educators say it will be on parents to keep the virus out of schools.
“If they follow CDC guidelines, great,” said Salmon School District Superintendent Chris Born. “If they don’t, well, then that’s their choice.”
Prior to Thanksgiving, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials began cautioning people against traveling for the holidays. This holds especially true in Idaho, which according to the Nov. 29 White House report had the highest test-positivity rate in the country.
Born said because Lemhi County has been hit hard by the virus, with 436 confirmed cases and eight deaths as of Dec. 7, students and parents are up to speed on the importance of precautionary measures. He is hopeful that carries over into the two-week break.
Challis Superintendent Lani Rembelski said said it’s a matter of what school districts can do. Teachers and staff can encourage face coverings and social distancing all they want on school grounds, but once students go home, it’s a different story.
Butte County High School Principal Robert Chambers agreed with Rembelski.
“We all have our rights to our opinions,” Chambers said.
Butte County, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials, is in the high-risk category for the virus. Because of the impact it’s had on the small community, Chambers hopes parents have stayed informed and act appropriately. He can’t control whether people will travel this Christmas and risk exposure, but Chambers said they’re ready for any potential virus spikes in the district.
A school district currently dealing with a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases is the Mackay School District. Four cases of the virus were confirmed last week in Mackay schools, including one student. Principal Stephanie Green said her staff immediately began tracing the outbreak and quarantining the students who had contact with the confirmed patients.
Quarantining students meant getting in contact with parents. All the local school districts have programs in place designed for just that. Rembelski said if anything occurs during the winter break within the district that concerns parents, such as a change in restriction levels, then district staff will put the word out through robo-calls, updates to the district website and posts to the district’s Facebook page.
“We can keep them consistently informed,” Rembelski said of parents.
Born said a similar arrangement exists within the Salmon district, where parents receive texts and emails about important district information.
“We use the radio, too,” he said.
Chambers said the Butte County district uses PowerSchool, a technology service that allows parents access to their student’s school information, to contact parents at any time through robo-calls and email. He said PowerSchool is an easy way to increase communication between parents and his staff, which is why it is used in many districts, including Challis.
Rembelski said people should pay attention to the symptoms of COVID-19 during winter break. If a student is coughing persistently, has a bad stomach ache or feels tired all of the time, Rembelski said parents need to keep the student home.
Since school began, parents reporting symptoms to the district and keeping sick kids home has been effective at keeping the majority of Challis students healthy. Hoping this good behavior continues, Rembelski said the district will look to its response plan if the virus finds its way into Challis schools.