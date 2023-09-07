A staffing shortage at Stanley School was discussed at the Aug. 9 Challis school board meeting.
Superintendent Lani Rembelski told trustees that the combined bus driver and custodian position still hasn’t been filled. There hasn’t been a bus driver in Stanley for the last two school years. And a paraprofessional position remains vacant in Stanley.
Three teachers work in Stanley, but one position is 7/10ths of a full-time position. Rembelski said she’s contemplating making that a full-time position and the teacher could then handle some of the paraprofessional’s job duties.
The district may hire a cleaning service to clean the buildings since no custodian can be found, she said. Maintenance Supervisor Bob Williams “is checking it out,” she said.
Trustees also learned from Rembelski that an English teaching position at Challis High School remains vacant. There’s no one to teach sophomore and junior English classes, so those students will take English via the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance. Proctors will be in the classroom monitoring students, but IDLA teachers will lead the online classes, Rembelski said.
Rembelski said she received only one applicant for the English teaching position, but the person didn’t have proper credentials. Responses to parent surveys show that parents don’t want the district employing teachers without credentials, she said.
“Maybe we’ll be able to hire one for second semester,” she said, of an English teacher.
Challis has enough teens out for football that they didn’t have to combine with another school this year. Rembelski said 12 students are out for football, 19 for volleyball, 12 for junior high volleyball, 10 for high school cross country and 10 for junior high cross country.
Board members agreed to spend $19,000 on a new telephone system for the district, using some of the funds the district received from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund discretionary fund held by Challis still has about $612,000, Rembelski said. The money for the phone system will come from it.
Money from that same fund may also be used to purchase a freezer for the high school, Rembelski said, which will cost about $60,000. That includes the freezer, a outdoor concrete pad for it to sit on and a cover.
Board members also approved a request from Rembelski to spend $3,900 of Learning Loss funds, also part of the ARPA allocation to the district, to buy more curriculum for modules used in science classes for students in grades 6-8. The modules were identified by teachers as necessary to help focus on subject matter that is included on state proficiency tests.
Rembelski said the district received an $11,000 grant to buy fresh fruit and vegetables for student snacks.
Board members agreed to adopt an Idaho School Boards Association policy that bans TikTok from school electronic devices. They also approved a policy to have Narcan available at the high school and to offer training to school employees about how to use it. Narcan is used to treat narcotic overdoses.
“It can’t hurt a person, but it can save their life,” Rembelski said of Narcan. “In all good conscience, I couldn’t let a person die if we could save them.” There are public events, including sports, held at the schools, she pointed out.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.