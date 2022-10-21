adam marvel 10.6

Marvel

A final design for the expansion and remodeling of Stanley School was pushed a bit closer to the finish line at last week’s school board meeting.

Trustees agreed with a design option that is favored by teachers and parents in Stanley, and was the architect’s preferred option. It features more storage space than the other two options, which teachers want.

