A final design for the expansion and remodeling of Stanley School was pushed a bit closer to the finish line at last week’s school board meeting.
Trustees agreed with a design option that is favored by teachers and parents in Stanley, and was the architect’s preferred option. It features more storage space than the other two options, which teachers want.
Adam Marvel, president of the Stanley School Parents’ Association, told trustees that parents have some concerns about the latest design proposal. Those include assurance that the bathrooms will be remodeled. Parents also want the asbestos floor to be capped. “It’s encapsulated and safe,” Marvel said, “but parents want it capped.”
Parents want the new gym to be on the north side of the building, “if enough money is raised,” he said. That would put the gym on the opposite end of the building from the classrooms. Parents are also interested in checking out options to get more seating in the gym.
Parents want windows to look toward the mountains, which the current plan doesn’t provide. The view was a primary consideration for installing windows, he said.
And, parents would like to know if it’s possible to have some sort of divider in the two new classrooms to allow for separate space if that’s ever needed, Marvel said. Some parents thought the new classrooms look “huge,” he said. But Superintendent Lani Rembelski said the new classrooms are the same size as the existing classrooms.
Members of the parents’ group “really like the separate library space and the vestibule entry,” Marvel said.
Marvel expressed some concern about how school district officials will make sure the building is usable in the fall, assuming work begins next spring or summer. Board Chairman Brett Plummer said the bid packet materials will specify that and contractors will have to understand and agree to the terms in those documents.
Next, Brent McFarland of JRW & Associates in Rexburg will refine the building design and determine a cost estimate, Rembelski confirmed when board member Trish Farr asked if that was the next step.
In March, school board members allocated up to $550,000 toward the project. The Stanley parents’ group has agreed to raise the other funds necessary to pay for the project.
“$1.1 (million) is what everyone has in their head,” Marvel said.
The school district’s share is part of the federal funds the school district received through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief and the Learning Loss programs, both of which are part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Challis district received $1,067,000 in funding from those two programs. The Stanley project must be completed by 2025, a condition of the federal funds.
In March, McFarland estimated the cost of the Stanley project at $906,905.
