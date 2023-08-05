No firms responded to the Challis School District’s request for qualifications for the planned Stanley School construction project, school board members learned June 14.
So, school district officials are reaching out to two construction firms who are working in Butte and Blaine counties to see if either, or both, are interested in submitting an RFQ, Superintendent Lani Rembelski said.
She said ESI Construction is working in Butte County now and Conrad Brothers General Contractors is working in Blaine County.
Answering a question, she said she didn’t know what would happen if neither of those companies was interested. Rembelski was out of town and not at the board’s July meeting, so the subject wasn’t on the meeting agenda.
The bidding process has been somewhat discouraging and frustrating to Stanley parents who are raising money for “extras” in the construction project.
One of the parent organizers, Adam Marvel, said parents are hopeful that a project manager will soon be hired and some interior work could occur while students are in school this fall and winter. That would allow for outside work to be the focus next summer, which could keep the project within the timeframe for when the money has to be spent. All the bills for the project must be paid by the end of 2025. The intention was to begin construction this summer, but the lack of responses to the district’s various requests for qualifications and proposals has prevented that.
In March 2022, Challis School Board members allocated up to $550,000 toward the Stanley School project. That money is part of the $1.07 million the school district received from the American Rescue Plan Act’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief and Learning Loss programs.
Stanley residents committed to raising about another $500,000 for the project. An expanded library, a new gym, a new bus barn and larger classrooms are among the changes planned.
Stanley parents are especially interested in creating space to allow for high school classes to be conducted in some fashion besides a fully remote, online setting, Marvel said. Parents want a more traditional high school offering, he said, perhaps some sort of hybrid program with Challis High School. The Stanley School is only for students in grades K-8.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment at Stanley School has doubled, meaning more space is needed. And, Marvel said, more parents want their high school students to attend school in Stanley now. In past years, many families moved away from Stanley when their children were in high school and other students enrolled in an online high school.
“We’re hopeful we can still get something done quickly if we can get past these hurdles,” Marvel said.
