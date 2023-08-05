No firms responded to the Challis School District’s request for qualifications for the planned Stanley School construction project, school board members learned June 14.

So, school district officials are reaching out to two construction firms who are working in Butte and Blaine counties to see if either, or both, are interested in submitting an RFQ, Superintendent Lani Rembelski said.


