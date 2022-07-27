A new floor plan for the remodeling and expansion at Stanley School will be developed by the school district’s architects after school board members and a representative of the parent committee weighed in on three plan options.
Brent McFarland of JRW & Associates in Rexburg submitted three possible options for school officials and parents to consider. Board members and parent Adam Marvel, who attended last week’s school board meeting representing the parent group, decided they wanted parts of options 2 and 3 to be merged into a final draft plan.
A gym, two classrooms, an office and storage space will be added to the school building while remodeling of restrooms, the kitchen, some storage areas and office space is also planned.
Several months ago, school officials had discussed connecting a bus barn and storage area to the main school building, but that option has been taken off the table, Superintendent Lani Rembelski said, because it is too expensive. The exact spot where a freestanding bus barn will be built hasn’t been finalized.
The work is occurring after school board members in March allocated $550,000 for it. That’s a bit more than half of the $906,905 project cost estimate. Parents in Stanley have agreed to fund the costs beyond the $550,000. The $550,000 is part of the federal funds the school district received through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief and the Learning Loss programs, both of which are part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Challis received $1,067,000 in funding from those two programs.
Trustee Janiel Parkinson wanted assurance from the rest of the board that it would be made clear to the community that the school district wasn’t fully funding an expansion in Stanley. The board committed funds to pay for a bus barn and classrooms, she said. “The (Stanley) community is advancing the other parts. It’s important to me that people know that so we don’t face backlash.”
Marvel said so far the Stanley group has in the “very low six figures” of committed funds. It would be helpful to have a timeline to secure the rest of the money, he said.
Rembelski reminded board members and Marvel that the federal money has to be spent — all the bills paid — by the end of 2025, which means the Stanley project needs to start in 2023.
Settling on a hybrid version of options 2 and 3 came after Marvel told board members that parents like the idea of the gym being on the north side of the building, which could allow the current gym to be converted into a library. A library and windows in all classrooms are especially important to Stanley parents, students and teachers, he said. The library at the school is now housed in what was built as a shower, Marvel said. If the gym is built on the south side, that allows four existing rooms to be converted to two classrooms, a library and a work room and means windows in each room.
“They don’t want windowless rooms,” Marvel said. And, he said, teachers are “very excited about the library not being in an old shower.”
Marvel said he thinks a combination of options 2 and 3 gives school officials “the best bang for your buck.”
Parkinson liked option 3 because it doesn’t require construction of another set of restrooms. Trustees Annie Lloyd and Trish Farr also favored option 3. Farr said she valued the teachers’ opinions of options though.
Trustee Jim Chamberlain liked option 2 because it has a smaller footprint, a point Parkinson agreed with.
Option 2 includes a partial second story, which McFarland’s drawings indicated could be used for either classrooms or storage. Chamberlain said he was concerned that the building’s walls couldn’t support the weight of that addition. Plummer asked Marvel to make sure there were no issues with building height related to the nearby airport. Rembelski said she didn’t think the overall height would change if rooms are built on a second floor. “The height won’t increase from what we have,” she said.
Marvel said parents would only want storage upstairs, not classrooms, because of accessibility issues.
Stanley parents have approached Nep Lynch about donating funds toward the gymnasium part of the project, Marvel said. Lynch donated $2.5 million toward construction of a new $5 million gym at Salmon High School that opened last year. Marvel said the parent group’s intent is “to talk to everybody who might be able to help out” with funding for the gym.
Marvel asked if some of the funds from the Stanley group could come in the form of sweat, but board Chairman Brett Plummer said since the project must go through the competitive bid process that would be a decision made by the successful bidder.
Marvel was also told that the board would consider requests to name classrooms in honor of donors and to have plaques listing donors. Those provisions are allowed in the district’s policy manuals, but require board approval, Plummer said.
Trustees directed Rembelski to get separate costs for the bus barn, classrooms and gym and to ask McFarland for more details about the second floor and any issues with the existing walls related to that.