A new floor plan for the remodeling and expansion at Stanley School will be developed by the school district’s architects after school board members and a representative of the parent committee weighed in on three plan options.

Brent McFarland of JRW & Associates in Rexburg submitted three possible options for school officials and parents to consider. Board members and parent Adam Marvel, who attended last week’s school board meeting representing the parent group, decided they wanted parts of options 2 and 3 to be merged into a final draft plan.

