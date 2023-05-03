spelling bee 4.27

Winners of last month’s Challis School District spelling bee were, from left, Hugo Marvel, first place; John Hutchison, second place; and Calder Hurless, third place.

 Stephanie Strand photo

Challis and Stanley students in grades 4 through 8 competed in the spelling bee held March 15 in Challis.

Hugo Marvel, a fifth-grader at Stanley Elementary School, topped all the competitors and won first place.


