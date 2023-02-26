Some Challis school students will participate in a music contest in May, others will attend a conference designed to build peer listening skills in March and a third group will attend a Tools for Life seminar in late February following approval of the trips by the school board.
Music students will travel to Utah in mid-May for a Music in the Parks contest at Lagoon. After they perform the theme park is open to students for a day of fun, teacher Brityn Smith said. Fellow music teacher Arlene Nelson arranged for a judge to be in Challis to hear the students perform and provide feedback before the competition. In 2021 when the students participated in the program the judge listened via a Zoom call, Smith said. Having a judge here in person should benefit the students, she said.
The teachers said 33 students will participate.
Counselor Ang Sugden will take about a dozen students to Idaho Falls March 9-11 for a Natural Helpers training session. School board members had approved the trip previously, but the training dates changed, so additional approval was needed. Natural Helpers focuses on communications, listening and resilience.
The Tools for Life program is designed for students with disabilities. Special education teacher Lauren Fife said six teenagers will travel to Boise Feb. 26 for the seminar. The event is sponsored by the Idaho State Department of Education. The education department covers the costs for students.
Board members this month also learned that four television screens have been installed in the lunch room at the elementary school. Superintendent Lani Rembelski said short clips and informercials emphasizing 16 habits of mind developed by the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support program will be shown on the screens during lunch to help emphasize good student behavior.
Rembelski also told board members about a grant from the Idaho Education Network that Challis and many other small school districts in Idaho have joined forces to apply for. If the grant is received it would pay for having a professor instruct live via video in classrooms in participating schools, she said. It could allow, for example, Challis students to take foreign language classes that are being taught at one of the other high schools, Rembelski said.
If the grant is approved, the Challis district would have to provide $5,000 in matching funds for the $39,000 in grant money it would receive.
Trustees voted to remove policy 3281 from the district’s books after agreeing with board Chairman Brett Plummer’s position that it’s not useful. The policy addressed gender identity and sexual orientation. It was first adopted by the board in 2018, coming from the Idaho School Boards Association.
“I’d like to remove this policy until we are statutorily bound,” Plummer said.
Trustee Janiel Parkinson questioned why the school board should adopt “such specific policy” addressing “every possible way someone can be discriminated against. We already say that in other policy.” The district has 3,000 pages of policy, she pointed out.
Rembelski said she is prepared to administratively address any discrimination issues as the superintendent and having it listed in the district’s policies isn’t necessary. She said parents are always included in discussions about their child and district employees are bound by confidentiality guidelines.
Trustee Trish Farr agreed with Plummer that the policy should be deleted and if some future federal or state mandate comes, the board can address the issue then.
Plummer and Farr were disappointed that a Fox News Digital story singled out five Idaho school districts — Challis, Buhl, Wilder, Marsh Valley and Middleton — which had adopted the policy for criticism.
“Thousands of school districts have adopted the same policy,” Plummer said, but only a few were listed in the story.
“It’s sad that things have become more about politics than about education,” Farr said.
“It’s all about what the Legislature thinks, not about the people who are affected,” Plummer said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.