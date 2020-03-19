Challis High School students are about to start their second to last round of benchmark testing, and Principal Kari Alexander said they have shown growth since September.
This is the first year Challis schools have used benchmark testing. Alexander told school board members that over the course of the school year, as facility and administrators became more accustomed to the tests, students have slowly been improving their benchmark scores.
“We’re seeing growth,” Alexander said. “Could we use improvement? Of course, always. But we are seeing improvement.”
The principal said in a separate interview she looks forward to seeing results from this round of testing because they coincide with ISATs. The state standardized tests measures how well students are doing in English, reading and math. State administrators use that information to guide school policy and learning standards.
The principal said the benchmark testing helps teachers and administrators shape their curriculum. Improved test scores will “hopefully indicate improvement on the ISATs,” she said.
Teachers will have the opportunity to compare the two tests for the first time, Alexander said, which will give them fresh data to see how their students have been doing as the year progresses.
Despite better scores, they aren’t quite where they need to be, Alexander said. She said high school students aren’t taking enough math classes, which is hurting the school’s average. Alexander explained the state requires high schoolers to take three years of math, one of them their senior year. That isn’t enough, Alexander said.
“If I could get all my students to take four years of math, I would,” Alexander said.