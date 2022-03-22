Challis Elementary School second-graders match rhyming words on green eggs during Dr. Seuss Day fun with National Honor Society members from Challis High School.
Lily Fife learned about Dr. Seuss by playing with ooblek. Fife and her second-grade classmates spent time with Challis High School honor students on Dr. Seuss Day.
Challis second-graders learned about Dr. Seuss from members of the Challis High School National Honor Society on Seuss’s birthday.
High school students led fun, educational activities for the elementary students. The second-graders all received a book, pencil, eraser and sticker as part of the celebration.
Every March the honor students share the Dr. Seuss experience with second-graders.
