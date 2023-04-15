chia potato 4.6
Noah Halleman, a third-grader at Challis Elementary School, checks out the chia potato pet he created during an ag week event.

Somehow University of Idaho Associate Extension Professor Sarah Baker didn’t giggle when a third-grader told her the chicken legs served at lunch that day had come from a cow.

Rather, Baker smiled and suggested another guess. The next student got it right — the lunch item indeed came from a chicken.


