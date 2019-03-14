Challis school students celebrated Read Across America Day on March 7.
Members of the Challis High School National Honor Society chapter shared activities with second-graders in Jennifer Zollinger’s class. Five activity stations were set up where the elementary students could make origami bookmarks, play green eggs and ham tic tac toe, test their trivia knowledge, visit a reading cave and make creations from oobleck.
The oobleck room was the clear favorite of the younger students, NHS President Ross Sheppeard said. The kids made a mixture of cornstarch and water and experimented with its weird properties at that station.
The day ended with a snack of cupcakes. Each second-grader received a Dr. Seuss-themed pencil and a Seuss book.