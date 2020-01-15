A broken-down bus and near slide off didn’t get in the way of a good time during an overnight visit to Yellowstone National Park, according to Challis Elementary School sixth-graders.
Wyatt Edwards, Marcy Gregory, Sabina Bennetts and teacher Cassandra Barnes recounted tales of the trip and presented dioramas and posters to Challis School Board members last week.
Edwards told the audience that he thought the first bus’s breakdown was a blessing in disguise.
Edwards said when students made a small hike to get to a replacement bus they saw a black bear.
“It was amazing,” he said.
Edwards’s diorama depicted the cabins the sixth-graders stayed in on their trip. He said he was thankful he got one of the updated ones that came with an adjustable heater, which he also described as amazing.
Gregory presented her diorama of Old Faithful and shared facts the students learned about the geyser.
“Sorry that the trees fell over,” Gregory said. Trustees assured her it was fine.
Bennetts talked about the hike the class took up Sage Mountain. She said that was her favorite part of the trip because she and her classmates climbed all over the mountain trying to hunt down a radio collar used to track wolves. Her diorama depicted the geyser with wildlife they saw on the trip meandering next to it.
Students also showed trustees posters of imaginary animals they created and a mural drawn by all the students. The mural depicted the events of the trip, which Barnes described as “adventurous.” Despite the difficulties of the trip, such as when the replacement bus nearly slid off the road, the kids took it all in stride and had a great time.