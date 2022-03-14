Winners of the Challis School District spelling bee are Tai James, first; Mark Richey, second; and Delaney Berry, third.
A Challis eighth-grader won the Challis School District spelling bee held March 1.
Tai James won the contest which pitted 25 students in grades 4 through 8 against one another. Stanley School students joined their Challis counterparts for the bee.
Mark Richey, a seventh-grader in Challis, finished second. Third place went to Delaney Berry, an eighth-grader at Stanley School.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.