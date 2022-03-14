spelling bee 3.10

Winners of the Challis School District spelling bee are Tai James, first; Mark Richey, second; and Delaney Berry, third.

A Challis eighth-grader won the Challis School District spelling bee held March 1.

Tai James won the contest which pitted 25 students in grades 4 through 8 against one another. Stanley School students joined their Challis counterparts for the bee.

Mark Richey, a seventh-grader in Challis, finished second. Third place went to Delaney Berry, an eighth-grader at Stanley School.

