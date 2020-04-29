First-grader Rachel Sugden starts her days much like she did before the coronavirus pandemic shut Challis schools down in March. Her parents Angela and Chris wake her up at the same time, she eats breakfast and then goes to school till 4 p.m.
The only difference is that going to school these days means taking out her new laptop at the kitchen table instead of heading to Challis Elementary School. Ang Sugden, who is the guidance counselor at Challis High School, said she and her husband are trying to keep Rachel’s days as similar as possible to how they were before the pandemic hit.
Rachel still gets a 10-minute morning recess to play outside and a longer recess after lunch and before afternoon lessons, her mom said. In this time of transition, it’s important some things remain the same, Ang said.
Challis students have been learning online using Microsoft Teams for about a month, and while both Ang and Chris acknowledge some initial difficulties, they are slowly coming to terms with the new way of learning.
“It’s been pretty challenging,” Chris said while he helped his daughter through her math lesson.
“I’ve been having to teach daddy math,” Rachel said.
Both Sugdens said watching Rachel learn at home via a computer gave them a new appreciation for Challis teachers and the services they provide. Not wanting to look bad in front of their daughter, the Sugdens said they’ve had to relearn subjects and concepts they forgot.
“She’s teaching us, not that we couldn’t figure it out ourselves,” Ang said while Rachel presented her white board to her teacher via her computer’s camera.
Having their daughter learn from home has allowed them to spend a lot more time together as a family, learning and bettering themselves.
Chris said he initially struggled to learn how to operate Teams on his daughter’s new computer. He eventually resolved the issue with the assistance of the district’s IT staffers, who he said have been very helpful and understanding.
Ang was surprised to learn that Teams comes with certain advantages compared to teaching in a brick-and-mortar school. She said it is has been particularly useful to her as a counselor because it allows her to communicate with students through a medium they are familiar with. She said students today have trouble communicating face-to-face and prefer to interact online. Through the internet, she can send them information on colleges, video chat about future careers and assign paperwork.
“I think this was a great push to use technology,” she said.
However, educators shouldn’t get too reliant on teaching over the internet, Ang thinks, because it’s not a replacement for sending kids to school. One of the most important parts of public school is the interaction children get with peers and teachers, she said. Not being in school means children are missing the important face-to-face interactions meant to help define their evolving personalities.
Chris agreed. He said one of the more challenging aspects of Rachel learning from home has been trying to explain to her why she can’t go to school and be with her friends. Rachel has adjusted well to interacting with her friends on the computer, but that hasn’t stopped her from asking when she’ll be able to return to school. That won’t happen until fall. The Challis school board decided to continue remote education for the rest of this school year.