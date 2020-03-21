Challis schools Superintendent Lani Rembelski spoke to Challis City Council members last week about the “funky chunk” of the elementary school’s parking lot owned by the district and to see if the city is willing to part with the section of the lot it owns.
“I would like to know the council’s thoughts,” Rembelski said, “because we would like to have the whole property.”
Rembelski said if City Council members give the school district the property she can begin the process to pave the lot.
School officials wanted to pave the lot several years ago. However, because of the price to rent a hot asphalt mixing plant and because they didn’t own the entire lot, the project fell through.
Along with giving the section of the parking lot they own to the school district, Rembelski also asked that the city contribute to the project. One suggestion Rembelski and school district Maintenance Director Bob Williams made was the City Council could let the school district use the hot asphalt mix plant that will be in Challis to repave the runway at the Challis airport this summer.
Mayor Mike Barrett said sharing the plant is a possibility, but he would have to confer with personnel from the construction companies. Kent Atkin, project manager from JUB Engineers, the company leading the airport rehabilitation project, told Rembelski sharing the hot mix plant might be difficult. He said the Federal Aviation Administration has strict standards for airport paving, and he isn’t sure they will allow the hot mix plant to be used on two different projects.
Barrett asked Rembelski when she needed an answer and she said as soon as possible, because “it’s a liability issue.”
Rembelski said she and school board members would like to begin paving in June and have the parking lot ready for the next school year. Barrett told her to stay in contact as council members think it over.